A rail car full of recycling bales at Mid-America Recycling Co., 440 J St., went up in flames Sunday evening and firefighters had to pull the burning bales from the car to extinguish them.

A fire department medic returning from a call noticed the flames about 9 p.m., said Nancy Crist, public information officer with the Lincoln Fire Department.

Firefighters got the fire under control fairly quickly but a firefighter had to don protective equipment and a breathing apparatus and use a forklift to remove the bales, which were moved to another location and doused in foam. 

Fire inspectors estimated damage at $1,000, Crist said.

