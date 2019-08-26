A rail car full of recycling bales at Mid-America Recycling Co., 440 J St., went up in flames Sunday evening and firefighters had to pull the burning bales from the car to extinguish them.
A fire department medic returning from a call noticed the flames about 9 p.m., said Nancy Crist, public information officer with the Lincoln Fire Department.
Firefighters got the fire under control fairly quickly but a firefighter had to don protective equipment and a breathing apparatus and use a forklift to remove the bales, which were moved to another location and doused in foam.
Fire inspectors estimated damage at $1,000, Crist said.