'Racially hateful' graffiti found at Lincoln middle school; police investigating

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police are investigating after staff at Dawes Middle School found three different instances of graffiti this week depicting "racially hateful themes" in hallways and bathrooms at the school.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the pencil-drawn graffiti contained both words and images, but he declined to further describe the nature of the markings, which were found at the northeast Lincoln school on Wednesday and Thursday.

The identity and motivation of the vandal remained unknown as of Friday morning, Vigil said. 

In a message sent to parents Friday morning, Principal Liz Miller said Dawes is working with Lincoln police and the school district's security team to investigate the incidents.

"The student or students found responsible for writing these hateful messages on the bathroom walls will face the appropriate consequence," Miller said. "We want to be clear — the language used will not be tolerated at Dawes Middle School."

Students and parents who have any information are asked to report it using the Safe to Say button at LPS.org or by reaching out to school staff, Miller said.

