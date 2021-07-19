Quick-acting teen credited with saving 7-year-old boy from near-drowning

A quick-acting 16-year-old boy is being credited with saving a 7-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home and was struggling in a nearby pond.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened at about 8:15 p.m. just northeast of the Loren Eiseley Branch Library.

He said police were called there after the 16-year-old boy, who lives in the area, saw the child struggling in the water, jumped in and pulled him back to shore. An adult saw what happened and came out with a towel.

Bonkiewicz said as police showed up, they almost immediately found the boy's relatives out searching for him.

He said they didn't ticket anyone, but did tell them about Project Lifesaver, which is designed to track "at-risk” people prone to wandering.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.