Pursuit on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha led to man's arrest, recovery of missing teen, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested a Michigan man and located a missing teen following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon between Lincoln and Omaha.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said it started at about 2 p.m., near the Giles Road exit when a trooper was heading west, driving with lights and sirens active, to a call at Mahoney State Park.

Thomas said the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu swerved into the trooper’s lane, making contact with the trooper’s patrol car, and kept driving.

He said after the trooper initiated a pursuit the driver, 22-year-old Jacob VandenBosch, of Farwell, Michigan, exited near Gretna and stopped in a gas station parking lot.

VandenBosch went to jail on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana – between an ounce and a pound -- possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations.

Thomas said VandenBosch had given the trooper a false name.

He said the passenger, a 15-year-old girl, had a warrant for her arrest from Michigan and had been reported missing. She was to be returned there with the help of the Michigan State Police.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

