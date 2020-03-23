Public defender’s office prioritizes getting people out of county jail before COVID-19 hits

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro says he’s asked his attorneys to prioritize efforts to get as many people out of the county jail as possible in the coming days in response to the looming threat of COVID-19.

“The virus is going to spread like crazy when it gets to the jail, and it’s not going to spare anybody,” the defense attorney said Monday. “Our number one priority is we need to keep people alive."

Nigro said if someone doesn’t pose a serious risk of harm to someone else, they should be released. So he’s directed his attorneys to focus on asking judges to consider bond reductions, house arrest or furloughs of misdemeanor and low-level felony sentences.

They’re trying to get as many people in front of judges as they can, Nigro said. Often by video.

He said he'd been following news about the coronavirus closely as it has unfolded over recent months. His office west of the Hall of Justice was quick to put up signs asking people with symptoms not to come in and to take steps to try to limit in-person meetings.

But he knew county jails, where his attorneys regularly have gone to meet with clients, could become a dangerous place — for attorneys, inmates and jail staff alike — once the virus gets there.