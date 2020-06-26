Public can talk to Lincoln police about issues at Saturday event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members from the community will have the opportunity Saturday to talk with members of the Lincoln Police Department about issues in policing.

Stand in for Lincoln, South of Downtown Community Development and Southeast Community College are hosting the event from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Cooper Park pavilion.

The event will feature a 45-minute panel discussion on issues in policing, followed by community round tables to allow the public one-on-one conversations with police officers.

The free event is open to the public. People that are unable to attend Saturday can send questions and comments to lpd@cjis.lincoln.ne.gov.

“We want to give community members the opportunity to talk to the police about their concerns about what is going on in their community," said Stand in for Lincoln spokesperson Jessica Wilkerson. "If we have questions about our safety, we should be able to have honest conversations with those that are here to protect us."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

