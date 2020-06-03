Protests only a first step: Lincoln task force to focus on police accountability

The task force will meet monthly beginning June 25. Meetings this week between law enforcement and the black community stressed the importance of examining the language and tactics police use.

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister said he thinks the black community and his department have talked through issues in the past, which makes him optimistic it can happen again.

"That is why it pains me so much to see some of the destruction in Lincoln as a result of this," he said.

Valenti, too, denounced violence as a means of protest.

"We can't outviolence the most violent nation that has ever been created," he said.

John Goodwin, executive director of the Malone Center, said the center fully supports the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement, and supports the task force. Seeing young people marching shows Goodwin the potential — the real change that could come from the movement.

However, he stresses, the protests are only a first step.

"What happens when you get done marching?" he asked. "It's one thing to walk, but what happens after the walk?"