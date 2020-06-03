You are the owner of this article.
Protests only a first step: Lincoln task force to focus on police accountability
Protest, 6.3

Protesters are escorted by Lincoln police after leaving the state Capitol and marching down K Street on Wednesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

A smaller, yet still boisterous gathering departed the state Capitol at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to begin its latest protest march.

And as the group headed east on K Street, marchers were met with an escort: A Lincoln police cruiser leading the way.

There were positives Wednesday, with the announcement of a task force to spearhead policy changes in policing the black community and an overall feeling of optimism as protesters took to the streets for the sixth straight night.

Hundreds took part in Wednesday's march, which was in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being subdued by a Minneapolis police officer.

Earlier in the day, black community leaders and local law enforcement officials gathered at the Malone Community Center to announce a new policing task force.

Named "Hold Cops Accountable," the task force is aimed at creating policy changes for interaction and use of force by law enforcement.

A rally following the announcement was attended by many of the lead organizers of the Black Lives Matter protests — now referring to themselves as the Black Leaders Movement.

Community organizer Ishma Valenti said the presence of members of LPD and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office on the task force is essential for it to achieve the substantive change for which it aims.

The task force will meet monthly beginning June 25. Meetings this week between law enforcement and the black community stressed the importance of examining the language and tactics police use. 

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister said he thinks the black community and his department have talked through issues in the past, which makes him optimistic it can happen again.

"That is why it pains me so much to see some of the destruction in Lincoln as a result of this," he said. 

Valenti, too, denounced violence as a means of protest. 

"We can't outviolence the most violent nation that has ever been created," he said. 

John Goodwin, executive director of the Malone Center, said the center fully supports the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement, and supports the task force. Seeing young people marching shows Goodwin the potential — the real change that could come from the movement.

However, he stresses, the protests are only a first step.

"What happens when you get done marching?" he asked. "It's one thing to walk, but what happens after the walk?" 

Those gathered at the rally later took a knee together and held a moment of silence before breaking into dance. Officers and attendees alike laughed and danced to "The Cupid Shuffle" in a moment of fun.

Wednesday's speakers, though, said the demonstrations weren't about levity, adding that the task force was a good start but didn't represent the full answer.

Instead, the messages centered again around the importance of voting, with one speaker stressing registering and supporting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would ban slavery in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

