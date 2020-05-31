Protesters defy curfew; tear gas and rubber bullets used to disperse

Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker, who was providing coverage of the protests on the newspaper's Facebook page, was detained at about 9 p.m. by a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy despite wearing an orange vest labeled "PRESS."

Dunker did not immediately identify himself by name to deputies. Lincoln Police, when asked earlier Sunday about press coverage after the curfew, said media members with proper identification would be allowed to cover events.

During the news conference announcing the curfew, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said he hoped people would comply and they wouldn't need to issue citations or make arrests.

“We remain optimistic that there will not be the issues that we have seen in Lincoln, Nebraska, the last two nights, and hopefully this 10-hour window this one night will be able to provide us an opportunity to bring some peace.”

In a news release, Sheriff Terry Wagner applauded the mayor's decision "so our officers have a tool to deal with those criminals who seek to use the protest process to commit their crimes."

Law enforcement and the National Guard in Omaha also battled protesters Sunday night in Omaha who defied that city's state of emergency, which includes a nightly 8 p.m. curfew for 72 hours.