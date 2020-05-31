Protester slain by private citizen in Omaha

OMAHA -- Downtown Omaha cleaned up Sunday morning after a second night of protests over police treatment of people of color was marred by the shooting death of a protester by a private citizen and by vandalism.
Omaha police are investigating the death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, whose family declined immediate comment but said they would speak at some point soon.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city's Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered. Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting. Officials didn't say whether the shooting was tied to the protest, but police said they would disclose further details about the shooting and the protest during a news conference later Sunday.
Scurlock was shot outside an Old Market bar called The Hive, near 12th and Harney Streets. The sidewalk between 12th and 11th Streets on Harney was roped off with police tape.
The alleged shooter was not immediately identified by police, though his name was known. No one by his name was booked into the Douglas County Jail overnight. He did not return calls or text messages seeking comment.
Social media was already abuzz about the shooting, including a video circulating of the incident. People had already set up online accounts to raise money for both the protester’s family and the alleged shooter.
Officers were still taking police reports on damage downtown at 6:30 a.m., as business owners boarded up broken windows and scrubbed graffiti off their walls, much of it expressing anger at police or solidarity with George Floyd, the man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.
Protesters headed downtown after police cut off a second night of protests Saturday near 72nd and Dodge Streets. A chaotic scene ensued as groups of officers tried to contain damage and protect buildings, including the City-County Building and the Douglas County Courthouse.
Protesters threw rocks or bricks through the windows of businesses large and small. That included Nebraska’s tallest building, First National Tower, and Culprit Cafe and Bakery at 16th and Farnam Streets, one of many businesses already reeling from coronavirus-related restrictions.
