Protester slain by private citizen in Omaha

OMAHA -- Downtown Omaha cleaned up Sunday morning after a second night of protests over police treatment of people of color was marred by the shooting death of a protester by a private citizen and by vandalism.

Omaha police are investigating the death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, whose family declined immediate comment but said they would speak at some point soon.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city's Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered. Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting. Officials didn't say whether the shooting was tied to the protest, but police said they would disclose further details about the shooting and the protest during a news conference later Sunday.

Scurlock was shot outside an Old Market bar called The Hive, near 12th and Harney Streets. The sidewalk between 12th and 11th Streets on Harney was roped off with police tape.

The alleged shooter was not immediately identified by police, though his name was known. No one by his name was booked into the Douglas County Jail overnight. He did not return calls or text messages seeking comment.