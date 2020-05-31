Protester slain by downtown Omaha bar owner

OMAHA -- Downtown Omaha cleaned up Sunday morning after a second night of protests over police treatment of people of color was marred by the shooting death of a protester by a private citizen and by vandalism.
Omaha police are investigating the death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city's Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered. Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting.
Scurlock was shot outside an Old Market bar called The Hive, near 12th and Harney Streets.
Authorities would not release the shooter's name, but the World-Herald confirmed it was Jake Gardner, who owns the Hive.
Hours before the Saturday night shooting, Gardner posted on Facebook about protecting his business.
"Just when you think, 'what else could 2020 throw at me?' Then you have to pull 48 hours of military style firewatch," he posted.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he hoped to make a determination soon on whether to file charges.
Social media was already abuzz about the shooting, including a video circulating of the incident. People had already set up online accounts to raise money for both the protester’s family and the alleged shooter.
Officers were still taking police reports on damage downtown at 6:30 a.m., as business owners boarded up broken windows and scrubbed graffiti off their walls, much of it expressing anger at police or solidarity with George Floyd, the man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.
Protesters headed downtown after police cut off a second night of protests Saturday near 72nd and Dodge Streets. A chaotic scene ensued as groups of officers tried to contain damage and protect buildings, including the City-County Building and the Douglas County Courthouse.
Protesters threw rocks or bricks through the windows of businesses large and small. That included Nebraska’s tallest building, First National Tower, and Culprit Cafe and Bakery at 16th and Farnam streets.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.