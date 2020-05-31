Protester slain by downtown Omaha bar owner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA -- Downtown Omaha cleaned up Sunday morning after a second night of protests over police treatment of people of color was marred by the shooting death of a protester by a private citizen and by vandalism.

Omaha police are investigating the death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city's Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered. Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting.

Scurlock was shot outside an Old Market bar called The Hive, near 12th and Harney Streets.

Authorities would not release the shooter's name, but the World-Herald confirmed it was Jake Gardner, who owns the Hive.

Hours before the Saturday night shooting, Gardner posted on Facebook about protecting his business.

"Just when you think, 'what else could 2020 throw at me?' Then you have to pull 48 hours of military style firewatch," he posted.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he hoped to make a determination soon on whether to file charges.