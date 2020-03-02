Prostitution sting nabs four people in Lincoln

Lincoln police say they arrested a 62-year-old man and cited three others in a prostitution detail Saturday.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they booked Dwain Borchers of Lincoln on suspicion of a felony because of a prior conviction.
The other three — 18- and 22-year-old Lincoln men and a 23-year-old Texas man — were ticketed on suspicion of misdemeanors.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Bonkiewicz said they all had answered an online ad placed by Lincoln police, then negotiated payment for sex.
Borchers, a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher, was fined after being caught in a similar sting in 2016.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email