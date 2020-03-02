You are the owner of this article.
Prostitution sting nabs four people in Lincoln
Prostitution sting nabs four people in Lincoln

Lincoln police say they arrested a 62-year-old man and cited three others in a prostitution detail Saturday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they booked Dwain Borchers of Lincoln on suspicion of a felony because of a prior conviction.

The other three — 18- and 22-year-old Lincoln men and a 23-year-old Texas man — were ticketed on suspicion of misdemeanors.

Bonkiewicz said they all had answered an online ad placed by Lincoln police, then negotiated payment for sex.

Borchers, a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher, was fined after being caught in a similar sting in 2016.

