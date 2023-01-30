 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Prosecutors upgrade charge to second-degree murder in Lincoln man's fatal stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors on Monday upgraded charges from manslaughter to second-degree murder in the case against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old Lincoln man in July. 

Steven Alexander, 35 of Lincoln, had been nearing a February trial date when the Lancaster County Attorney's Office filed the amended charge.

Alexander

Steven A. Alexander

By Nebraska law, second-degree murder involves the intentional but unplanned death of a person. Whereas manslaughter is a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel or an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime.

Alexander is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment in February. If convicted, he would face 20 years to life in prison on the murder charge and up to 50 years more for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

At a press conference in July, police said Alexander and Gress had been in a fight near the A’s Stop and Shop at 27th and Dudley streets on the night of July 1.

People are also reading…

In court records, an officer said surveillance footage showed Alexander running toward Gress with a knife in his hand, followed by a physical fight and Alexander allegedly stabbing Gress two to three times in the upper chest and neck area.

Gress' father, who had been across the street waiting to cross on his bike, told police he lost track of his son, who was riding circles around the building waiting for him.

When he got around the store, he saw his son being stabbed.

He told police he ran after the man, allegedly Alexander, but he got away.

Austin Gress

Austin Gress

Gress collapsed on the north side of the convenience store, where he died.

Police arrested Alexander three days later.

Gress, who was born in Nebraska City and raised in Union, worked in construction, according to his obituary.

'Someone in their corner': Mentorship program brings Lincoln Lutheran students together
Two central Lincoln homes damaged by weekend fires, officials say
Monroe man killed in fiery collision with farm equipment
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to acreage near Eagle, sheriff's office says
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sculptors in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News