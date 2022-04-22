Prosecutors upgrade charge to second-degree murder in fatal shooting in September

Prosecutors have upgraded the charge a Lincoln man is facing in connection to a fatal shooting in September.

Lendell Harris' attorney, Michael Fitzpatrick, unsuccessfully fought the move at a hearing this week.

"We have trial coming up presumably in the next couple of weeks, and now they want to bring this matter to the jury," he argued.

Fitzpatrick called it a tactic by the state to try to get Harris to enter a plea or to make it easier for it to get a conviction, "despite the fact that there's no real evidence that anything other than a manslaughter occurred."

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said the state offered Harris a deal: plead to manslaughter and in exchange it would not proceed with a second-degree murder charge.

Harris declined.

At the hearing, Lincoln Police investigator Matt Franken testified that on the morning of Sept. 5, Alonzo Jones left for work at Spreetail, but got there only to be sent back home.

When he got to the apartment complex near 44th and R streets where he lived with the mother of his child, she was in the bathroom getting ready to smoke marijuana with Harris, who also had a relationship with her.

Harris was able to grab his gun (which he has a permit to carry concealed) before Jones grabbed him to take him to the door.

In the living room, Harris fired two shots, killing Jones, Franken said.

Fitzpatrick said at trial he would offer evidence that Jones was trying to take the gun from Harris when the shots were fired.

On the other side, Mruz said second-degree murder by statute involves a killing without premeditation and a lack of sudden quarrel. And, she said, there was no evidence of a physical fight or a violent struggle.

"The defendant is going to claim self-defense in this case, but I think that is a deciding factor for the jury," she said.

At the end of the hearing, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong found probable cause to allow the charge to go forward.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.