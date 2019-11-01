{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have charged a Lincoln man at the wheel in a head-on crash Oct. 15 with driving under the influence causing serious injury.

Jonathan Merboth, 39, of 1636 Otoe St., went to court Thursday on the charge and posted bond that afternoon.

In a probable cause affidavit for Merboth's arrest, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies said investigators determined Merboth had turned from 134th Street into the eastbound lane of Nebraska 2 driving the wrong way and crashed into a Jeep driven by Deborah Hestermann of Adams.

Both were taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus.

Hestermann suffered a broken left wrist, right leg, left clavicle and internal bleeding and required surgery, according to the affidavit. As of Wednesday, she was still hospitalized.

Investigators say they found several open and unopened alcohol containers in Merboth's pickup and got a warrant to test his blood alcohol, which was .156, nearly double the legal limit to drive.

