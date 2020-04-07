You are the owner of this article.
Prosecutors drop Lincoln man's terroristic threat case
Lancaster County prosecutors last week asked to drop the charges filed in February against a 26-year-old Lincoln man.

Lincoln police arrested Jimmy Nguyen on Feb. 25 in connection to a shooting two days earlier in an apartment parking lot in the 2700 block of North 48th Street.

A man told them Nguyen had fired a shot toward his legs that missed, then aimed at his head and jumped on his car when he tried to drive away, punching the windshield.

On April 1, the prosecutor asked to dismiss the charges: terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. County Attorney Pat Condon didn't respond to a request for comment on the reason for the decision. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

