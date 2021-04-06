Prosecutors drop charges for Dec. 31 standoff with SWAT in Lincoln

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Lincoln man who was in an eight-hour standoff with SWAT members on New Year's Eve after a key witness failed to appear to testify in the case.

Timothy Sheridan, 40, was alleged to have threatened to burn down a Lincoln woman’s apartment complex and shoot his way inside her apartment if she didn’t let him in, police said.

After the woman let him in, a witness called 911, prompting SWAT members to go to the complex near 40th Street and St. Paul Avenue. Eventually, officers fired a less-than-lethal round that struck Sheridan in the leg and sent in a police service dog, which bit him in the right hand.

He later was charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all felonies.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said the case was dismissed last week on a motion by the state, but it could later be refiled.

