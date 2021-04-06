 Skip to main content
Prosecutors drop charges for Dec. 31 standoff with SWAT in Lincoln
Prosecutors drop charges for Dec. 31 standoff with SWAT in Lincoln

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Lincoln man who was in an eight-hour standoff with SWAT members on New Year's Eve after a key witness failed to appear to testify in the case.

Timothy Sheridan, 40, was alleged to have threatened to burn down a Lincoln woman’s apartment complex and shoot his way inside her apartment if she didn’t let him in, police said.

After the woman let him in, a witness called 911, prompting SWAT members to go to the complex near 40th Street and St. Paul Avenue. Eventually, officers fired a less-than-lethal round that struck Sheridan in the leg and sent in a police service dog, which bit him in the right hand.

He later was charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all felonies.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said the case was dismissed last week on a motion by the state, but it could later be refiled.

