Prosecutors drop case against suspected drunk driver in Lincoln

A district judge this week dismissed a felony DUI charge against a Lincoln man at the request of prosecutors.

In January, police arrested Justin Kowalewski, 32, on suspicion of DUI after a three-vehicle accident on West Van Dorn Street near Pioneers Park sent five people to a hospital.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon didn't respond to a request for comment on the reason his office asked to drop the charge.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender John Jorgensen said only that Kowalewski was "pleased with the resolution of his case and looks forward to now being able to move forward with his life."

In court records, Lincoln police said a family member was using a chain to pull Kowalewski's Dodge Ram out of the north ditch after he had lost control on West Van Dorn when both pickups ended up being hit by an eastbound Ford Focus.

Five people in the car were injured. Three children were all treated for minor injuries, according to Lincoln police, while the two adults suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Paulo Cervantes, later was fined for negligent driving and driving on a suspended license.

