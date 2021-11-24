Prosecutors drop 33 more cases over evidence stolen from State Patrol

They dismissed all but four.

Prenda said most of the dismissals were in felony drug possession cases, plus eight delivery cases and five for possession of more than a pound of marijuana, charges typical for stops along Interstate 80 that turn up illegal drugs.

"Most of the State Patrol drug cases we prosecute are as a result of the important law enforcement drug-interdiction efforts along I-80. For example, one of the cases we dismissed was a seizure in 2004 of over 200 pounds of marijuana," he said.

The defendant had posted bond, then never came back to court.

Prenda said they left warrants out in four, unaffected cases.

In one case, a defendant failed to appear for sentencing well before 2016. Others related to fraud in acquiring a controlled substance and a DUI with a refusal to be tested.

Next, they're turning to a review of 117 closed cases, Prenda said.

"These cases are Nebraska State Patrol drug-related investigations between Feb. 8, 2016, to present that are closed but resulted in a conviction and sentence," he said.