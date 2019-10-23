Prosecutors Tuesday dismissed charges against a man and woman accused of trying to rob a man at a Lincoln airport hotel this summer.
Lincoln police arrested Joshua Torres, 33, and Jessica Overton, 26, in June on a report of a 36-year-old hotel guest who said Torres held a gun to his head and struck him with it, angry that he wasn't paying him back for bailing him out of jail.
Police said the man told them he took Torres to an ATM, showed him he didn't have any money in his account, then called 911 after they returned him to the hotel and left.
Torres and Overton denied the argument ever turned physical or that a gun was involved.
Tuesday, a deputy Lancaster County Attorney asked a judge to dismiss the cases. Asked why, County Attorney Pat Condon declined to say. The defense attorneys representing the two also declined to comment.