The Lancaster County Attorney's Office Friday charged two brothers in connection with a recent robbery and gunshots in north Lincoln.
Jamari Moon, 18, and Kristopher Immenschuh, 20, both are accused of robbery.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 30, police were sent to the Kwik Shop at 2330 N. First St. on a report of gunshots and learned there had been a confrontation in the parking lot over a robbery hours earlier at a nearby mobile home.
Prosecutors since have charged the robbery victim's brother, 28-year-old Delmer Dormer Jr., with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for allegedly firing two rounds from a pistol into the air through the sunroof of a car as he drove away.
Police believe Dormer's brother was upset with a woman there because he believed that her brother and his associates had just robbed him.
In court records, police said the victim of the robbery is a suspected drug dealer.
At about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 1, police were called to that man's address on another report of gunfire. Police found five shell casings and a parked car and SUV damaged by shots.
Police believe Moon and Immenschuh were involved. They were arrested Wednesday and made their first court appearances on the charges Friday. They since have posted bond and been released from jail, as has Dormer.
