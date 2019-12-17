Prosecutors charge Douglas woman with unlawful intrusion for Facebook post

A 39-year-old Douglas woman is accused of unlawful intrusion for allegedly posting nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend on her public Facebook page.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Amy Pettigrew with the misdemeanor last week. She pleaded not guilty Friday.

Lincoln police said a 48-year-old Lincoln woman reported Oct. 29 that three intimate photos of herself, which she had sent to a Lincoln man she recently had started seeing romantically, had ended up on Pettigrew's public Facebook page.

The woman contacted police after she received several messages from her friends about the post and from strangers asking about the photos.

Police believe the Lincoln man had sent the photos to Pettigrew, his ex, which upset her.

Police said when they talked to Pettigrew, she said she had deleted the post and didn't believe it was a crime since she had digitally drawn over sexually-explicit areas of the photos.

If convicted, she would face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

