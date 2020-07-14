You are the owner of this article.
Prosecutors charge 21-year-old with first-degree murder in father's fatal shooting
Prosecutors charge 21-year-old with first-degree murder in father's fatal shooting

Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday with first-degree murder and a firearm charge in connection to his father's fatal shooting a day earlier.

Adolfo Ortiz was set to make his first court appearance in the case by video from the jail Tuesday afternoon.

At a morning press conference, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the preliminary investigation showed that Ortiz became agitated and retrieved a handgun from inside the home.

He said as family members tried to escort Ortiz from the home, Ortiz fired several shots, hitting his father, 48-year-old Adolfo Lemus-Aguado.

Bliemeister declined to comment on any other factors that may have contributed to the crime.

Police found Lemus-Aguado dead on the stairs after his wife's frantic 911 call sent them to the house at 1308 Washington St., just after 5 a.m. Monday.

They followed a blood trail to their son, Ortiz, about a block away, and took him into custody. Bliemeister said police officially arrested him at about 8:30 a.m.

Police initially booked Ortiz, 21, into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. But the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged him Tuesday with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

By statute, first-degree murder is a killing done purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice or in the perpetration of another crime.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

