Prosecutors charge 19-year-old Lincoln man with sex trafficking a minor

Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old Lincoln man Monday with sex trafficking of a minor for allegedly arranging sex for money with a 15-year-old girl.

Karar Hussain denied the allegation, telling investigators he took money from the man but never followed through with getting him sexual favors with the girl, police said in the affidavit for his arrest.

In a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in June, the teenager said she had been with Hussain one night earlier that month at 11th and G streets when a 30-year-old man approached them and asked if she would have sex with him for $60.

Police say she didn't have sex with him that night but got a message from him over social media a couple of days later and ultimately had sex with him in his car for $70.

The teen said she didn't get the money.

When police interviewed the man involved, he told police he gave the cash to Hussain.

