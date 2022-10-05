 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Prosecutors charge 15-year-old Lincoln girl with first-degree murder in father's killing

  • Updated
  • 0
Stabbing scene, 10.4

Investigators found Jesse Gilmer Jr. dead at the Lodge Apartments near 40th Street and Nebraska 2 on Monday afternoon after an apparent stabbing.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Police say the 15-year-old Lincoln girl they arrested Monday for the killing of her father had planned it with her boyfriend for a week before she stabbed him.

Prosecutors charged Sallie Gilmer with first-degree murder, accusing her of killing 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr., purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.

She and her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, who is accused of aiding and abetting the murder, both are set to make first court appearances on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

In an affidavit for their arrests, Lincoln Police Officer Jason Grager said Sallie Gilmer called 911 just after 4 p.m. saying she had returned home from school to their apartment near South 40th and Nebraska 2 to find her father stabbed.

Grager said officers found Jesse Gilmer Jr. with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

People are also reading…

Police took Sallie Gilmer and Honigschmidt to the police station for interviews.

At a press conference Tuesday, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said a motive remained unclear.

"Obviously, a daughter killing her father is difficult to understand. And so we’re trying to piece that together. We don’t have a solid answer as of yet," she said.

But in court records filed Wednesday, Grager said they believe Gilmer and her boyfriend started planning the killing a week earlier and decided earlier in the day Monday to carry it out after school.

Police believe Honigschmidt drove her home to stab her father, then returned to Lincoln Southeast High School for a short time before returning back so she could "discover" him dead.

Grager said Gilmer allegedly was stressed out from her parents' constant fighting and his mental abuse.

He alleged she used a knife Honigschmidt had given her for her protection, and she gave it back to him after the stabbing.

Both Sallie Gilmer and Honigschmidt were students at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Jesse Gilmer Jr.'s death marks Lincoln's 10th killing this year and the 12th recorded in Lancaster County, where there were eight in all of 2021.

South Sioux City to see $77 million veteran-focused community development
Lincoln man arrested for manslaughter in fatal Labor Day crash, police say
Journal Star Voter's Guide available; early voting ballots in the mail
City Hall: Lincoln police adding supervisors with rank of lieutenant

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Drone pilot captures video of volcano inches away from eruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News