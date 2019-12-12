You are the owner of this article.
Prosecutors ask for second delay at hearing for ex-Husker player accused of sexual assault
Katerian LeGrone

Katerian LeGrone (right) leaves the Hall of Justice with defense attorney Chad Wythers on Thursday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

For the second straight day, prosecutors have asked to delay a court hearing against a former Husker football player accused of first-degree sexual assault. 

Katerian LeGrone, 19, got out of jail Thursday morning and sat in the front row of the courtroom before Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley called up his case. 

He still hasn't been charged.

"The state wants some additional time to go over some things before court," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said. 

Yardley continued the hearing to Dec. 20, the same day she ordered another former Husker player, Andre Hunt, to appear. Hunt had been booked into jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting but got out Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday, shortly after 5 p.m., police went to the two players' off-campus Lincoln apartment and arrested them in connection to a 19-year-old woman's report the night of Aug. 25 alleging she had been raped there.

Neither player has been charged.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon didn't immediately return messages seeking comment on the cause for the delay in making a charging decision. 

Police Wednesday morning said they would not release any more details about the arrests until charges are filed. On Thursday, Sgt. Angela Sands said investigators were looking into whether the two may be connected to other cases.

+2 
 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

