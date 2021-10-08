Prosecutor points to 16 shots, says that shows rage and anger, not self-defense, in Lincoln murder trial

The staccato sound of the gunshots came quick, starting with a burst of three, then two more, four more and a final flurry of seven.

Michael Whitemagpie started to drop after the first couple, then started to roll away as Ryan Long, who admits he was the shooter, kept firing until he ran out of bullets.

Long, who is on trial for first-degree murder, said the killing before sunrise May 23, 2020, was self-defense, that he feared Whitemagpie was going to seriously hurt or kill him when he approached with a scowl and said "'Sup, (N-word)" in an aggressive tone an hour after Whitemagpie assaulted him at a hotel at 27th and O streets.

"He pulled that trigger not once, not twice, not three times, but 16 separate times," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd told the jury in closing arguments Friday. "He pulled that trigger 16 times."

He said the gunshot wounds riddled Whitemagpie's body, tearing into his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, stomach and intestines.

"I submit to you that doesn't show self-defense. That shows you rage and anger," Byrd said.