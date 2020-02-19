Prosecutor of Dwight man: 'I don't think you can use the term 'monster' any more accurately'

"This was nothing short of destruction," he said. "Words fail me completely in how to express my sorrow and regret of the wrong I did to the victim."

McCullar said he has a strong desire to fix what is broken with time and treatment.

In the end, Gerrard sentenced him to nearly 42 years — 30 years for the victim he took photos and videos of, and 11 years and eight months for the videos and images of other children he downloaded online — calling it one of the "most egregious crimes that this court sees."

This wasn't watching videos, which he said was in itself horrendous. This involved the sexual touching and assault of someone under 2 years old, the judge said.

"If courts cannot protect the most vulnerable in this society, little children, there is no other institution left to do so," Gerrard said.

And the child wasn't the only victim, he said. Her family was left with this devastation, too. The judge said he also considered McCullar's good work history and lack of a prior criminal record.

"You are truly one of those Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hydes. But it is the dark Mr. Hyde that's being sentenced here today," Gerrard said.