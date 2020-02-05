Prosecutor drops revenge porn charge filed against Waverly teen

Two months after a Waverly teenager was arrested and charged under the state's "revenge porn" law, Lancaster County prosecutors have dropped the case against him, his attorney says.

Hayden Butcher, 19, had been out of jail on bond accused of unlawful intrusion, a felony charge that could have meant up to 20 years imprisonment if he had been convicted.

Wednesday, Butcher's attorney, Brad Sipp, said once Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators dug in more, they came to the realization that Butcher had been telling the truth all along, and that the alleged victim had not been honest with them.

In an affidavit for Butcher's arrest, a sheriff's deputy said he took a report in late July from a woman who said she had learned about a video of her that had been posted to a porn-sharing website.

The woman alleged that Butcher, her ex-boyfriend, must have shared it.

In December, Butcher turned himself in on the allegation and bonded out of jail the same day.

Wednesday, Sipp said the electronic evidence exonerated Butcher, prompting the Lancaster County Attorney's Office to ask that the case be dismissed.