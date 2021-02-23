Prosecutor drops felony assault charge against ex-Husker

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has dropped a felony domestic assault charge against former Husker football player Jaylin Bradley.

"It has been our position from the outset that he was falsely accused," his attorney, Mallory Hughes, told the Journal Star on Tuesday.

She said after going through the discovery process and taking his accuser's deposition, "which revealed significant problems and inconsistencies concerning her allegations," the state dismissed the case.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said the case was dismissed Monday without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled. Because it could be refiled, he said he couldn’t comment further on it.

At around 9 p.m. April 18, Lincoln police were called to a verbal disturbance at a home near 40th Street and Pioneers Boulevard about a man and woman arguing.

When they got there, the man was gone but they found a 19-year-old woman crying and hysterical. She said she had tried to talk to Bradley, her ex, earlier that night at his apartment complex, but he wouldn't get out of his car. She alleged he drove away at about 5 mph, hitting her with his front bumper.