Prosecutor asks to dismiss Omaha man's drug charges on heels of Lincoln judge's ruling

A Lincoln judge on Wednesday dismissed an Omaha man's drug charges on the heels of a decision that threw out the evidence against him.

Dana Burkholder III, 46, had been accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug crime based on a traffic stop near 14th and K streets early Dec. 18, 2018, that turned up 35.5 grams of meth.

In a decision earlier this month, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said Lincoln police lacked probable cause to extend the stop beyond a ticket for an improper turn.

At a hearing where Burkholder's attorney, Robb Gage, sought to keep the drugs from going in front of a jury, Officer Brady Barton testified that the field training officer with him, Officer Kiefer Hyland, called for the dog based on the unusual behavior of the occupants, which included Burkholder turning once the cruiser started following him, not making eye contact during the stop and appearing nervous.

While Barton wrote a warning ticket, Hyland checked the computer and learned that Burkholder and his passengers had criminal histories that included drug arrests.