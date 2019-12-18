Prosecutor asks to dismiss Omaha man's drug charges on heels of Lincoln judge's ruling

A Lincoln judge on Wednesday dismissed an Omaha man's drug charges on the heels of a decision that threw out the evidence against him.
Dana Burkholder III, 46, had been accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug crime based on a traffic stop near 14th and K streets early Dec. 18, 2018, that turned up 35.5 grams of meth.
In a decision earlier this month, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said Lincoln police lacked probable cause to extend the stop beyond a ticket for an improper turn.
At a hearing where Burkholder's attorney, Robb Gage, sought to keep the drugs from going in front of a jury, Officer Brady Barton testified that the field training officer with him, Officer Kiefer Hyland, called for the dog based on the unusual behavior of the occupants, which included Burkholder turning once the cruiser started following him, not making eye contact during the stop and appearing nervous.
While Barton wrote a warning ticket, Hyland checked the computer and learned that Burkholder and his passengers had criminal histories that included drug arrests.
Nelson said she didn't see anything in the cruiser camera video to support the assertion that Burkholder's speech had seemed rushed or any nervousness beyond a regular traffic stop.
Nelson said what the officers had was contact with three people in a car who have criminal histories related to drug offenses at 2:30 a.m., nothing more.
"These facts clearly lead the officers to be suspicious," the judge wrote.
But being suspicious is different from having "reasonable articulable suspicion to believe that criminal activity is afoot," she said.
Nelson said once Barton gave Burkholder the warning ticket, the mission of the stop was over.
Extending it to call for a dog to do a drug-detection sniff violated the Fourth Amendment prohibition against unreasonable seizures; therefore, any evidence that followed must be suppressed, the judge ruled.
This week, the Lancaster County Attorney's office filed a motion asking to dismiss the case, which Nelson did Wednesday.
