Prosecutor appeals decision barring ex-LPD officer's statement from being used against him at assault trial

The prosecution is appealing a Lancaster County Court judge's ruling barring a former Lincoln police officer's report from being used against him at his upcoming criminal trial.

Benjamin Rieker is accused of assaulting a 51-year-old man while working off-duty Oct. 31, 2020, at a Lincoln hospital and giving false information to an investigator looking into the allegation.

Both are misdemeanors.

Rieker, who resigned while under investigation, has pleaded not guilty.

In September, his attorney, Carlos Monzón, filed a motion asking the judge to suppress two statements Rieker made in the investigation: an additional case investigation (ACI) report he wrote about the incident, and an hourlong interview he had with an investigator with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Both sides agreed the Garrity standard applied, referring to a 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a New Jersey case involving the investigation into the alleged fixing of traffic tickets.

The officers were told they could refuse to answer but would be subject to removal from office if they did. Then, the statements were used against them at trial.

The Supreme Court ultimately found their statements, therefore, hadn't been made voluntarily.

In a decision late last month, Lancaster County Court Judge Matt Acton concluded that the ACI report couldn't be used against Rieker because he was required to complete it as part of an excessive force investigation by internal affairs under threat of losing his job.

As for the interview, Rieker said he wouldn't have answered questions if he'd known it was a criminal interview and would be used against him.

But, in the order, Acton said while Rieker's supervisor at LPD told him to go meet with LSO Investigator Jeremy Schwarz, he hadn't been ordered to answer questions or make a statement.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed notice of appeal regarding the ACI, so the question now is before a Lancaster County District Court judge, who will review the decision.

At a news conference a year ago, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Oct. 31, 2020, while working off-duty as a police officer at Bryan West Campus, Rieker made contact with a 51-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly made a threat while walking out of the ER.

That's when, Wagner said, Rieker pushed the man backward "without provocation," prompting him to lose his balance, fall and hit his head on the ground.

On Nov. 19, 2020, then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister asked the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to conduct a criminal investigation as an independent outside agency.

Rieker initially was put on a 30-day leave of absence and later resigned. He had been an officer for about a year and a half.

The man he allegedly assaulted, Jan Noch, since has been charged with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon and terroristic threats for allegedly stabbing his neighbor Nov. 26.

