Proposed halfway house regulations would cap capacity, cut out public hearings

The lack of a state inspection program for these homes creates a need for some kind of city function to ensure that if a problem arises it gets corrected, he said.

"We’re talking about people living in a neighborhood contrary to the zoning of the neighborhood, so they are asking for something special, and I think the city has not only the right, but the responsibility to ensure that that special privilege that they’re giving is not abused," Sloan said.

At a minimum, Sloan would want to see the new guidelines require a reauthorization of the permit if the land were sold to a new owner, he said.

Sloan isn't opposed to these transitional living facilities, but he does worry about the residents and their neighbors if unscrupulous owners were to start one, he said.

He also wonders whether the people living there would feel pressured not to complain about poor living conditions to avoid risking their housing while under court supervision.

Getting these regulations right the first time is paramount to Sloan because the consequences of getting them wrong hurts a vulnerable population, he said.

"We’re going to have a lot of human pain and suffering before we figure out that we’re going to need to change it again," Sloan said.