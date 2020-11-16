Proposal to expand Lincoln police oversight board draws questions

A proposed ordinance seeking to add two more members to the city's Citizen Police Advisory Board to increase its diversity drew questions about the mayor's motives at Monday's Lincoln City Council meeting.

Each fall, several members of the seven-person police oversight board come up for reappointment.

The terms of board members Cameya Ramirez-Rousseau, Roshan Pajnigar and Scott Hatfield expire Tuesday, and City Council candidate Mary Hilton questioned whether Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird planned to use those openings and the proposed ordinance to make five appointments to the board and pack it.

"The last thing our police need is an adversarial board instead of an advisory board," said Hilton, a Republican seeking an at-large seat in the 2021 election.

The board meets quarterly and oversees police policies, its general performance and investigates individual complaints about officer interactions. It has reviewed Lincoln Police Department use of force policy changes that arose after national and local outrage resulted in protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during his arrest.

Mayoral aide Adelle Burk said Gaylor Baird intends to reappoint all three board members, and this was "no coup."