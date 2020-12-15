Propane heater deemed cause of fire that destroyed Lincoln mobile home

A fire that destroyed a mobile home at 2525 Cleveland Ave. late Monday morning was found to be caused by a propane heater, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said, at 10:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the mobile home park southwest of North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway to find a single-wide mobile home fully involved in fire.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes of their arrival, and no one was injured.

Crist said the tenants didn't have gas or electricity and had been using a propane heater to heat the home, which was found to be the cause. No one was there at the time.

She cautioned against using propane heaters indoors, saying not only is it a fire danger, but there is also a danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The damage was estimated at $10,000 to the mobile home and its contents.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS IN ACTION

