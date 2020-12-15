 Skip to main content
Propane heater deemed cause of fire that destroyed Lincoln mobile home
Propane heater deemed cause of fire that destroyed Lincoln mobile home

Cleveland Avenue fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue say a propane heater caused a fire late Monday morning that destroyed a mobile home at 2525 Cleveland Ave.

A fire that destroyed a mobile home at 2525 Cleveland Ave. late Monday morning was found to be caused by a propane heater, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said, at 10:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the mobile home park southwest of North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway to find a single-wide mobile home fully involved in fire.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes of their arrival, and no one was injured.

Crist said the tenants didn't have gas or electricity and had been using a propane heater to heat the home, which was found to be the cause. No one was there at the time.

She cautioned against using propane heaters indoors, saying not only is it a fire danger, but there is also a danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The damage was estimated at $10,000 to the mobile home and its contents.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

