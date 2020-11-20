Prisons officials confirm deaths of two convicted murderers

Two inmates serving time on murder convictions died Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Robert Ward, 70, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Alan Stack, 59, died at a Lincoln hospital.

Both inmates were being treated for a medical condition, but no additional details were available. A grand jury will investigate their deaths, as is the case with all in-custody deaths in Nebraska.

In 2003, Ward was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Michael Bodfield near Lexington.

Stack was serving 120 years to life at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on a second-degree murder conviction from Sarpy County.

Stack was convicted last year in the beating death of Beverly Bauermeister, his longtime girlfriend.

