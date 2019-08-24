An unspecified housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is on modified operations due to separate incidents involving multiple inmates, prisons officials said in a news release issued Saturday evening.
Earlier in the day, Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said an unidentified inmate at the Lincoln prison was assaulted by several other inmates in his cell. He suffered serious injuries, including a fractured jaw, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Additionally, 11 inmates in the same housing unit had to be treated by medical staff at the penitentiary for being under the influence of synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.
An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.
While on modified operations, prisons officials more closely control movement of inmates, which can include confinement in cells, cancellation of program and work activities and direct escort in some cases.
Officials said other housing units at the State Penitentiary remain on normal operations.