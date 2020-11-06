 Skip to main content
Prison inmate with COVID-19 dies in Lincoln
Prison inmate with COVID-19 dies in Lincoln

A Nebraska prison inmate with COVID-19 died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release.

The Douglas County man was in his 60s and had multiple underlying health conditions, Corrections officials said. He is the third Nebraska inmate with COVID-19 to die.

The Department of Corrections has not released the man's name nor at where he was incarcerated. 

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, and, as with any inmate death, a grand jury will investigate.

