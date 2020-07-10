Prisoner more than doubles his sentence after kicking inmate in the head at State Pen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old prison inmate serving a 7- to 10-year sentence on a meth charge this week got 10 to 15 years more for assaulting an inmate in the yard at the Nebraska State Penitentiary last September.

Todd E. Martins had pleaded no contest to second-degree assault for what happened Sept. 23.

According to records, prison staff saw four inmates punching another inmate, putting that inmate on the ground. Prosecutors say that's when video shows Martins take a large step and kick the 55-year-old in the back of his head and face repeatedly.

The inmate was taken by gurney off the yard, then transported by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital after staff saw him having seizures.

Both men were serving sentences on Douglas County convictions.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced Martins, who now is serving his sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, on Thursday.

