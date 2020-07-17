Prison to start program to try to stop drugs sent through the mail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Corrections will begin a pilot program Monday to photocopy all the mail before it's delivered to inmates at the State Penitentiary in an attempt to reduce drug-related contraband.

All mail, including letters, cards, photos and other paper items, will be photocopied before distribution, according to Friday's announcement.

The new process, which starts Monday, will continue for 90 days.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the department will evaluate the amount of time it takes to photocopy all incoming mail, the success and any costs. A news release from the department said similar programs have been implemented in prisons in other states, including West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wyoming, Colorado and Arkansas.

Frakes said the issue is a serious one that most corrections systems are trying to combat.

“Depending on the type of drug, it might be sprayed on paper or dipped. Sometimes, they are hidden in an envelope or under a stamp. Drugs can also be mixed with ink, paint or crayon and then transferred onto paper," he said.

The substances are a danger, not only to those who use them, but other staff and inmates who are exposed, he said.