Prison inmate with COVID-19 dies in Lincoln

A Nebraska prison inmate with COVID-19 died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release.

The Douglas County man was in his 60s and had multiple underlying health conditions, Corrections officials said. He is the third Nebraska inmate with COVID-19 to die.

The Department of Corrections has not released the man's name nor at where he was incarcerated.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, and, as with any inmate death, a grand jury will investigate.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.