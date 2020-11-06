Prison inmate with COVID-19 dies in Lincoln

A Nebraska prison inmate with COVID-19 died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release.
The Douglas County man was in his 60s and had multiple underlying health conditions, Corrections officials said. He is the third Nebraska inmate with COVID-19 to die.
The Department of Corrections has not released the man's name nor at where he was incarcerated.
The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, and, as with any inmate death, a grand jury will investigate.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DION is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Allen Christfer Mladek
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln CO SO North Platte
ALLEN is a 40 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Zachery Grotz
|Date Missing:
|10-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ZACHERY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Amir Butler
|Date Missing:
|10-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMIR is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica Marie Johnson
|Date Missing:
|10-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSICA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brinae M Wax
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jozlyn Pojar
|Date Missing:
|10-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
JOZLYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Terry Allen Barfield
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERRY is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elvin Menjivar
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert Clark
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Emma Goodwin
|Date Missing:
|10-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMMA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tiaharralynn Cole
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIAHARRALYNN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyler Castillo
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Gering PD
KYLER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hailey Gilreath
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAILEY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zaul Muniz-deleon
|Date Missing:
|10-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAUL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Salecia Cook-pope
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SALECIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raheem Blue-ellis
|Date Missing:
|10-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|138
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
RAHEEM is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 138 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Landon Michael Schluter
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LANDON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Meilin Maryora Moreno-perea
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MEILIN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Marie Michener
|Date Missing:
|10-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Destiny R Briones
|Date Missing:
|10-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nova Hutchison
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|2
|Current Age:
|2
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|3'00
|Weight:
|30
|Agency:
|Wymore PD
NOVA is a 2 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 3'00" tall and weighed 30 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Marie Michener
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Keanu Louis
|Date Missing:
|10-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KEANU is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 128 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica J Delgado
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|95
|Agency:
|Blair PD
JESSICA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamall Bedford
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMALL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brendon C Vaughan
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hamilton CO SO Aurora
BRENDON is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kaylei M Klingforth
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Blair PD
KAYLEI is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Danaijha Mason
|Date Missing:
|10-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANAIJHA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Giovanni O Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
GIOVANNI is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajanae Kimese Pharms
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJANAE is a 21 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brayden M Coffin Skov
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
BRAYDEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cadance Saxon
|Date Missing:
|10-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADANCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Anthony J Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sarah Smith
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Camron L Brayman
|Date Missing:
|10-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CAMRON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jazmin Parras
|Date Missing:
|10-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAZMIN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leilisha Panyathong
|Date Missing:
|10-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LEILISHA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Glen Jr Gladden
|Date Missing:
|10-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Oakland PD
GLEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jessenia A Domingo
|Date Missing:
|10-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSENIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Virginia F Bolden
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VIRGINIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 250 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Kevin Daniel Cruz Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Cozad PD
KEVIN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Quinsha R Collins
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|181
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
QUINSHA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 181 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Cheyenne Shelby Aspergren
|Date Missing:
|10-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
CHEYENNE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Brandy Michelle Picknell
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|103
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
BRANDY is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 103 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Latrell Knight
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
LATRELL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Ariah Tiffany Bryant
|Date Missing:
|10-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Adon Brooks-spencer
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Blake Charles Jensen
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BLAKE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kaniya Tanya Crawford
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Gold
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kelly A Torres
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KELLY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Anna Grace Feilen
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shaunice Bush
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHAUNICE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Blake
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
ELIJAH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer H Harrison
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 33 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Nowlin Lee
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
MADISON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Yoloanda Garrett
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|50
|Current Age:
|50
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOLOANDA is a 50 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Omry Raymundo Cortez
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
OMRY is a 13 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Victoria Corine Perkins
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
VICTORIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 132 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Benjamin Lovejoy
|Date Missing:
|10-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|20
|Current Age:
|20
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
BENJAMIN is a 20 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Grantt Crear
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRANTT is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Giovanni Jesus Deluna
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GIOVANNI is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emaje Vaughn
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMAJE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Roberto Steven Soto
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ROBERTO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal Lam Duer
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
NYAMAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriel Schell
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Emma Gamble
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
EMMA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jona Lam Duer
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JONA is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
JAILYNN is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dungdit P Choul
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DUNGDIT is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Beyonce Enchanzes James
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BEYONCE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Neveah Wimer
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NEVEAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bimala Rai
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BIMALA is a 33 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Newbold
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|156
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SAVANNAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 156 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Lawrence A Reeder
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
LAWRENCE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ayrica M Rice
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYRICA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keldin A Mosley
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KELDIN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Emmanuel Castaneda
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESUS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Traniyah Grimes-richard
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRANIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shanese Rae Andersson
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHANESE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Nyankurt S Wie
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYANKURT is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sarah Jo Dasher
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ciela Walker
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
CIELA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Henry James Ebeler
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HENRY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Jesus Patin0
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JESUS is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Jayden Gomez
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JAYDEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Andrew William Leishman
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Key
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sajan Gurung
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|146
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SAJAN is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 146 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ayat A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|85
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYAT is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 85 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Christopher Craig-juerta
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHRISTOPHER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Jakyri Hill-glover
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAKYRI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Megan Noziska
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|294
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
MEGAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 294 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jasalin Lefthandbull
|Date Missing:
|11-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JASALIN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes..gallery-vertical .photo img.full {width: auto;margin: auto;}
Shawn P Ashton
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|49
|Current Age:
|49
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|265
|Agency:
|Bennington PD
SHAWN is a 49 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 265 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Green eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAJUAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ana Sauceda
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANA is a 25 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Kado J Kliewer
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KADO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexandre Paul Jennett
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|171
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDRE is a 41 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 171 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Avyn Dion Crawford
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daiionna Thornton
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DAIIONNA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elyse Gadbois
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELYSE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Luis Contreras-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUIS is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jo Michele Van Briesen
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JO is a 51 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Hser Nay Kaw
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HSER is a 14 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brianna Marie Peters
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
BRIANNA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cory G Behrens III
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
CORY is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Deshane
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Cordell Dawayne Lynn Delano
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CORDELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Arlette Delph Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MERCEDES is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert M Limley
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROBERT is a 40 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
