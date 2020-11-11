Prison inmate at Lincoln hospital slipped out of his handcuffs, assaulted 2 officers, police say

A prison inmate is accused of getting free of his handcuffs while at a Lincoln hospital and assaulting two law enforcement officers in an attempt to escape.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Juan Colombe, 28, of Valentine, this week with two counts of assault on an officer for the incident just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Bryan West Campus.

In court records, Lincoln Officer Alexander Salcedo said Colombe, a prisoner at the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, was being treated at the hospital for an injury that required medical attention following an assault at the prison.

His right arm was handcuffed to the bed and his left leg shackled to it.

A Custer County Sheriff's deputy said he was in the room guarding Colombe when Colombe sat up with his arm free, then stood up and came toward him.

He said Colombe punched him three times in the head and face, so he called for help, briefly pinning Colombe to the bed, his left leg still shackled, then blocking the door when he pushed back and got within 3 feet of the door.

A doctor heard a commotion coming from the room and allegedly saw Colombe punch the deputy, causing the deputy's knife to fall to the floor.