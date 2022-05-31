 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prison employee reports uniform, ID, duty belt stolen from truck

  • 0

Police say an employee at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reported uniforms, an ID badge and duty belt stolen from a truck while parked in Lincoln on Friday night.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the victim made a report the next afternoon.

He said the 28-year-old told police he ate at a restaurant at 62nd and O Street the night before, then began noticing items missing from his pickup, including uniform pants, work shirts, a ballcap, ID badge and duty belt.

The loss was estimated at $3,100.

Police saw no damage to the truck.

Vollmer said there are no suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

