Prison employee reports uniform, ID, duty belt stolen from truck

Police say an employee at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reported uniforms, an ID badge and duty belt stolen from a truck while parked in Lincoln on Friday night.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the victim made a report the next afternoon.

He said the 28-year-old told police he ate at a restaurant at 62nd and O Street the night before, then began noticing items missing from his pickup, including uniform pants, work shirts, a ballcap, ID badge and duty belt.

The loss was estimated at $3,100.

Police saw no damage to the truck.

Vollmer said there are no suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.