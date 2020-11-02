Prison corporal arrested for alleged unauthorized communication with a prisoner

A corporal at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Monday for alleged unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
Jeffrey Colgrove, 52, had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and worked at Tecumseh since October 2019, according to a news release from the department.
He resigned and was booked on the felony charge into the Johnson County jail, the release said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.