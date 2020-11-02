 Skip to main content
Prison corporal arrested for alleged unauthorized communication with a prisoner
Prison corporal arrested for alleged unauthorized communication with a prisoner

Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

The entrance to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

A corporal at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Monday for alleged unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Jeffrey Colgrove, 52, had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and worked at Tecumseh since October 2019, according to a news release from the department.

He resigned and was booked on the felony charge into the Johnson County jail, the release said.

