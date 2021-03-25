President of Lincoln Guards Security Company indicted for allegedly not turning in payroll taxes

A Nebraska grand jury has indicted Janis Strautkalns, the president of Lincoln Guards Security Company, on 14 counts for allegedly not paying in more than $90,000 in FICA payroll taxes.

Strautkalns is set to make an initial court appearance next month.

In the indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Strautkalns allegedly withheld payroll taxes from employees' paychecks but, between the third quarter of 2016 through the end of 2018, failed to submit them to the IRS.

Altogether, it added up to about $90,500 in payroll taxes, according to court records.

The indictment also alleges that Strautkalns, of Lincoln, failed to file tax returns for the business for 2015 through 2018.

In a press release about the indictment, Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp said, if convicted, the maximum possible penalty is five years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on each of the first 10 counts, plus one year's imprisonment and a $100,000 fine for failing to file income taxes.

The company is defunct, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

