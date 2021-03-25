 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President of Lincoln Guards Security Company indicted for allegedly not turning in payroll taxes
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

President of Lincoln Guards Security Company indicted for allegedly not turning in payroll taxes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska grand jury has indicted Janis Strautkalns, the president of Lincoln Guards Security Company, on 14 counts for allegedly not paying in more than $90,000 in FICA payroll taxes.

Strautkalns is set to make an initial court appearance next month.

In the indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Strautkalns allegedly withheld payroll taxes from employees' paychecks but, between the third quarter of 2016 through the end of 2018, failed to submit them to the IRS. 

Altogether, it added up to about $90,500 in payroll taxes, according to court records.

The indictment also alleges that Strautkalns, of Lincoln, failed to file tax returns for the business for 2015 through 2018. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a press release about the indictment, Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp said, if convicted, the maximum possible penalty is five years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on each of the first 10 counts, plus one year's imprisonment and a $100,000 fine for failing to file income taxes.

The company is defunct, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

Lincoln man gets 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy
Nebraska troopers locate missing Maine girl near Brady, arrest California man
Court of Appeals reduces Lincoln teen's sentence for 2018 shooting death
Woman accused of kicking in stranger's apartment door, stealing car key in Lincoln

MOST INFAMOUS CRIMES IN LINCOLN HISTORY

Courts logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News