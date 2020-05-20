Preliminary hearing continued for ex-Husker accused of rape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A hearing set for Wednesday for Andre Hunt, a former Husker football player facing a sex assault allegation along with his roommate, Katerian LeGrone, has been continued to July.

In a motion for continuance, Hunt's attorney, Carlos Monzon, said the parties need additional time to negotiate a settlement in the case.

Hunt, of Lancaster, California, is accused of raping a woman on August at the northwest Lincoln apartment he shared with LeGrone.

He says the sex was consensual.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln student told police she felt pressured and coerced and had told Hunt before she came over that she didn't want to have sex.

LeGrone, who is living in Atlanta now, is set to return to Nebraska in June for a hearing to challenge a county court judge's finding that there was probable cause that a crime had occurred and that LeGrone had committed it.

Both Hunt and LeGrone have been out on bail and no longer live in Lincoln, where police arrested them Dec. 10 on the allegations.

The two players were suspended from the Nebraska football team indefinitely Aug. 26, a day after the incident.