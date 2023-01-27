Prague woman ID'd as Saunders County crash victim

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a crash that occurred Wednesday evening north of Prague.

Jackilyn Potter-Buckendahl, 24, of Prague was a passenger in a 2001 Buick Regal driven by Rory Buckendahl, 26, on Nebraska 79 when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett of Lincoln.

Officials say Pruett lost control of his northbound vehicle, veered into the ditch before overcompensating, crossing the center line and striking the Buick.

Potter-Buckendahl was taken to Fremont Methodist Health, then transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she died.

Two children in the Buick, ages 3 and 6, were transported to a hospital. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, and the 6-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly half of fatal car accidents in 2020 happened at night—understanding the factors at play Understanding why so many car accidents happen at night Fatal motor vehicle crashes Injury-only motor vehicle crashes Property damage-only motor vehicle crashes