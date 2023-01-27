 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prague woman ID'd as Saunders County crash victim

Saunders County Crash

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a crash that occurred Wednesday evening north of Prague.

Jackilyn Potter-Buckendahl, 24, of Prague was a passenger in a 2001 Buick Regal driven by Rory Buckendahl, 26, on Nebraska 79 when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett of Lincoln.

Officials say Pruett lost control of his northbound vehicle, veered into the ditch before overcompensating, crossing the center line and striking the Buick.

Potter-Buckendahl was taken to Fremont Methodist Health, then transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she died. 

Two children in the Buick, ages 3 and 6, were transported to a hospital. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, and the 6-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

