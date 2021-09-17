Power outage foiled armed robbery attempt in northwest Lincoln, police say

An armed robbery in progress was disrupted early Friday morning after the lights went out at a local convenience store just as a masked man with a knife was demanding money from the register, according to police.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the man, wearing a face covering and latex gloves, entered the U-Stop near Northwest 12th and Adams streets at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

After he entered, a power outage that affected around 2,300 Lincoln Electric System customers forced the store's lights off. That's when the man brandished a knife and demanded money, Spilker said.

Without power, though, the woman who was working the early-morning shift at the northwest Lincoln U-Stop couldn't open the register. The man left without any cash, Spilker said.

Officers are working to obtain surveillance footage from inside the store taken in the moments before the outage.

