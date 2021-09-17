 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outage foiled armed robbery attempt in northwest Lincoln, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Power outage foiled armed robbery attempt in northwest Lincoln, police say

  • 0

An armed robbery in progress was disrupted early Friday morning after the lights went out at a local convenience store just as a masked man with a knife was demanding money from the register, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the man, wearing a face covering and latex gloves, entered the U-Stop near Northwest 12th and Adams streets at around 4:30 a.m. Friday. 

After he entered, a power outage that affected around 2,300 Lincoln Electric System customers forced the store's lights off. That's when the man brandished a knife and demanded money, Spilker said.

Without power, though, the woman who was working the early-morning shift at the northwest Lincoln U-Stop couldn't open the register. The man left without any cash, Spilker said. 

Officers are working to obtain surveillance footage from inside the store taken in the moments before the outage. 

Power restored after outage affects 2,300 customers in northwest Lincoln
Two suspects arrested in robbery of central Lincoln DeLeon's, police say
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News