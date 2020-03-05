22 pounds of meth found in I-80 stop near Lincoln nets California man 18-20 years in prison

A Lincoln judge sent a 42-year-old California man to prison for 18 to 20 years Thursday for one of the bigger methamphetamine busts in Lancaster County, despite his attorney's argument for far less time.

Defense attorney Carlos Monzón said Jose Vazquez Rios was forced by members of a cartel into trafficking the 22 pounds of meth found in his SUV because his brother got stopped by law enforcement with a load of drugs.

"That's when all this nightmare begins," Monzón said.

He said the cartel told Vazquez Rios what he had to do to make up for it. They took his Honda Element, put the drugs in and told him where to take it.

On July 16, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Vazquez Rios on Interstate 80 near the U.S. 77 exit for driving too close to the car in front of him, asked for permission to search and found 22½ pounds of meth in a hidden compartment.

The deputy, part of the Interdiction Task Force, had noticed that the area where the windshield wipers attach appeared to have been altered and a drug dog indicated the smell of drugs.