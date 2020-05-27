Pound of cocaine found in stop on U.S. 77 and Rosa Parks Way in Lincoln, sheriff says

×
A week after finding nearly a pound of cocaine in a traffic stop on Interstate 80, the Lancaster County Sheriff's office has found another pound, this time at U.S. 77 and Rosa Parks Way.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said it happened Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.
A deputy stopped a Lincoln Navigator for failing to signal a lane change and brought a police dog in to sniff, suspecting criminal activity was afoot.
In the search that followed, deputies found 1 pound of cocaine, $2,900 cash, 54 grams of THC gummies and marijuana and THC wax.
They arrested Jeiwayne Griggs, 26 of Cincinnati on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and money while violating drug laws.
