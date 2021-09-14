 Skip to main content
Portion of U.S. 77 near Pioneers in Lincoln reopens after injury crash, sheriff's office says
Portion of U.S. 77 near Pioneers in Lincoln reopens after injury crash, sheriff's office says

A portion of U.S. 77 near Pioneers Boulevard reopened after an injury crash Tuesday morning that shut down traffic for more than an hour.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the closure via Twitter at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. The highway reopened around 9 a.m.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening after the crash, which involved four cars. 

Wagner said one vehicle was turning east onto Pioneers when it was struck by a car heading north on U.S. 77. It's unclear how the other two cars were involved, he said. 

Crash logo 2020
